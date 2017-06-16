Sierra Nevada is taking its Beer Camp global, casting a wide net for craft brew lovers

Sierra Nevada's Beer Camp series is going global.
The third edition of the brewery's 12-pack of collaboration beers searched far and wide for inspiration. The result is a variety assortment of brews from six international and six stateside brewers.
The range of beer styles is as diverse as the geography of the participants, reflecting a booming worldwide market for craft beer. Sierra Nevada's collaborations include Copenhagen-based Mikkeller's Thai-Style Iced Tea Ale, to an East Meets West IPA from Tree House Brewing in Massachusetts, and Raspberry Sundae Ale with California's The Bruery.
"The craft beer revolution has spread from the U.S. to pretty much every country in the world, and we thought 'let's invite brewers we know and respect around the globe as a celebration of craft brewing and the spirit of collaboration,'" Ken Grossman, Sierra Nevada Brewing's founder and CEO, told CNBC recently.
Beer Camp was originally conceived as a way to celebrate the 2014 opening of the company's brewery in Asheville, North Carolina. As part of the celebration, Grossman hopped on bus for a cross-country adventure with some fellow craft brewers, throwing a series of beer festivals along the journey from California to North Carolina.
Beer Camp was originally conceived as a one-time celebration, but the resulting success–and the buzz generated by both brewers and fans alike–convinced Grossman to do it again. So Beer Camp has returned each of the last two years with a different roster of participating breweries and beer festivals spread out across the country.