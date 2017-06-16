Sierra Nevada is taking its Beer Camp global, casting a wide net for craft brew lovers



As consumer tastes and preferences have changed, Grossman said Sierra Nevada has worked to adapt and innovate in an effort to satisfy beer drinkers looking to experiment across a range of styles.

The task is not always easy, he told CNBC.



"The 'what's new' and 'don't want to drink the same beer twice' mentality is a little challenging at times for our industry," Grossman said.



"Having consumers loyal to a brand is the basis for how beer has been built in this country," he added. With consumers so eager for new brands, "they don't want to continue to drink the same beer - or even beer from the same brewery."



Further complicating matters, many craft brewers are getting squeezed on both ends of the marketplace.



On one end, global giants like Anheuser-Busch InBev and MillerCoors continue to purchase smaller craft brewers—boosting those brands with their large scale production, marketing and distribution systems.



"There is certainly some concern about the blurring of what craft beer is, its roots and fundamentals and the large breweries are certainly very sophisticated," Grossman said. "They're doing a very good job of disrupting the craft space, and I think that's their intent. They're being very effective at how they are approaching the market place."



Then there are the smaller players, relying on many beer drinkers desire to "drink local."

"There a lot of very small brewers that maybe produce a few hundred kegs a year [and] are popping up around the country," said Grossman. "They're finding a few bars and restaurants who will support their branding, making it a little more challenging for more established brands to get on the shelf or get into the bar for a tap handle."



Brands are also branching out, with the recent launch of digital beer-centric publicatoins properties like October, Beer Neccessities (owned by The High End, an Anheuser-Busch division) and RateBeer, a site containing a vast library of user generated beer reviews.



Eyebrows were raised after it came to light that Anheuser-Busch quietly purchased a minority stake in RateBeer, prompting some craft brewers to ask for their products to be removed from the site given the conflict of interest. Grossman told CNBC he's also considering a similar move for Sierra Nevada, amid what he called a "big debate" about beer brands' involvement in digital media.



"We're certainly looking at the changes that are happening in the marketplace in areas like the digital space, so it's something that's high on our radar right now."