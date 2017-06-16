Trump says he is under investigation, strikes out at Justice Department

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is under investigation in the probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

He also appeared to criticize Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is now seeking to determine whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice, following the president's firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the investigation of Russian interference, the Washington Post reported this week.

Rosenstein had suggested Trump fire Comey over his handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of State. Trump later contradicted his administration's rationale, saying he had been thinking about the Russia investigation when he fired Comey.

In a striking testimony before Congress this week, Comey said he believed that Trump had sought to convince him to drop an investigation into then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's ties to Russia.