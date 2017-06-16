Grocers and retail stocks are getting killed on Amazon-Whole Foods deal

News that e-commerce giant Amazon.com is buying grocery store Whole Foods Market sent grocery stocks reeling Friday.

Amazon said it would buy the natural and organic foods supermarket chain for $42 per share in an all-cash deal valued at about $13.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Following the announcement, Amazon stock rose 3 percent while Whole Foods shares skyrocketed 28 percent.

Shares of large grocery chains dropped following the news.

Kroger sank 14.5 percent. Supervalu plummeted 17 percent while Costco fell 7 percent. Sprouts Farmers skidded 12.7 percent, and United Natural Foods dropped more than 15 percent.

Discount retailers Target and Wal-Mart also fell after the deal's announcement. Target was down 10 percent while Wal-Mart was down 6.7 percent.

European grocers, including Sainsbury and Tesco, also sank on the news.