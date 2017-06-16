Wall Street expected to open lower as tech slump drags on

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning as tech stocks continued to weigh on major indices and concerns about the economy after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the second time this year.

On the data front, Friday will see the release of housing starts, Atlanta Fed Business inflation expectations, consumer sentiment and oil rig count. The Fed's Dallas President Robert Kaplan is also due to speak Friday.

There are no earnings releases due Friday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.59 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.31 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.56 percent higher after the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady during its latest policy announcement.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.30 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.81 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.69 a barrel, up 0.52 percent.