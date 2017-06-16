Whole Foods CEO once called Amazon's grocery delivery service its 'Waterloo'

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey used to think Amazon wouldn't thrive in the grocery delivery business, according to a 2015 interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, starkly contrasting the recent deal he stuck with the company.

Mackey reportedly predicted the e-commerce giant's move into grocery delivery through its AmazonFresh initiative, a capitalize-intensive service, would be "Amazon's Waterloo" moment.

Amazon said Friday it plans to acquire Whole Foods Market in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. Shares of Whole Foods soared 30 percent after the announcement, and Amazon stock rose 3 percent.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Read the full Businessweek story here.