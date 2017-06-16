    ×

    Whole Foods CEO once called Amazon's grocery delivery service its 'Waterloo'

    • John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, described grocery delivery as "Amazon's Waterloo."
    • Mackey's 2015 statement is a stark contrast to the $13.7 billion deal announced Friday for Amazon to acquire Whole Foods.
    Whole Foods CEO John Mackey used to think Amazon wouldn't thrive in the grocery delivery business, according to a 2015 interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, starkly contrasting the recent deal he stuck with the company.

    Mackey reportedly predicted the e-commerce giant's move into grocery delivery through its AmazonFresh initiative, a capitalize-intensive service, would be "Amazon's Waterloo" moment.

    Amazon said Friday it plans to acquire Whole Foods Market in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. Shares of Whole Foods soared 30 percent after the announcement, and Amazon stock rose 3 percent.

    The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

