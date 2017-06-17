Sometimes, terrible tragedies can bring us together, and I'm hopeful that somehow a lasting good will come out of the shooting in Alexandria, Va this week. Maybe even a rebirth of civility, which has virtually disappeared from politics, and perhaps our culture as well.

Representative Steve Scalise, fighting it out in a hospital in Washington, is an old friend of mine. I watched as he rose through the House ranks to become whip. Like everyone else, I'm praying for his full recovery. He's a wonderful man.

And like most everyone else, I was happy to hear President Donald Trump talking about unity in the wake of the shooting. He said, "We are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good."

I can say the same for House Speaker Paul Ryan, who true to form spoke beautifully and passionately from the floor of Congress, saying, "I ask each of you to join me in resolving to come together." He emphasized: "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

But I want to put a spotlight on one person who really surprised me with her unexpected remarks. She got me thinking — praying — that maybe, just maybe, some lasting good will come out of this tragedy.

In the hours after the shooting, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also spoke on the House floor. She said her prayers were with Scalise, the Capitol Police, and the Hill staffers hit on that ballfield.

And she said much more.

She said, "You may not know this, my colleagues, but every time I pray, which is very frequently, and certainly every Sunday, I pray for all of you. All of you, together."

She told her colleagues that "in the earlier years I used to pray for your happiness, for the fact that we would work together."

She said she would "heed the words of President Kennedy in the closing of his inaugural address, when he said . . . 'God's work must truly be our own.'"