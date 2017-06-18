This week: Big news on banks and the housing market

The Federal Reserve provided the most drama for the markets last week when it raised rates, as expected, but did so with a dose of optimism about the economy and with more details on how it will unwind those big stimulus programs it put in place during the crisis.

This week we should get to hear some of the central bank's officials explain why they did what they did.

Monday features New York Fed President Bill Dudley leading a business roundtable in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia's Charles Evans speaking in New York; Robert Kaplan of Dallas talks Tuesday in San Francisco; Gov. Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday; and Jim Bullard of St. Louis, Loretta Mester of Cleveland and Powell are on tap Friday.

Not all will be policy speeches, but any could move markets.