This week: Big news on banks and the housing market

With President Donald Trump's approval ratings tumbling, according to most surveys, a few special elections could foretell what type of fate he'll face during next year's midterms.
Georgia and South Carolina have critical congressional races, with two seats vacated by members who took Cabinet positions.
In Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are up for the 6th Congressional District seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Tom Price let to become Trump's Health and Human services secretary. The race is a seen as a proxy for national sentiment.
In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are battling for the 5th Congressional District seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney resigned to become Trump's budget director. Parnell leads in the polls, but the race has been tightening.