Chinese long-term debt looks like the ‘buy of the year’, says UBS’ Asia bonds chief

Investors are not looking closely enough at the compelling investment opportunities that China's inverted yield curve is throwing up, says UBS' chief regional fixed income manager.

Tight liquidity and an ongoing regulatory clampdown has pushed China's 10-year bonds to now yield less than its 5-year bonds, in a state of affairs known as yield curve inversion.

It is the first time ever this phenomenon has occurred at these specific maturities and signals that a slowdown for the Chinese economy is coming, according to Hayden Briscoe, Head of Fixed Income APAC at UBS Asset Management, speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday.

"This looks like a really nice opportunity in the second half of the year to be layering in long 10 year Chinese bonds into your portfolio," recommended Briscoe, adding that long bonds have recently suffered a liquidity squeeze-induced sell-off.

With regards to China's impending slowdown, the fixed income chief cautions that investors shouldn't be primarily worried about the effect on the country itself.

"The impact of China slowing will be more felt in rest of world rather than inside China as they've still got the tools and flexibility to deal with any extreme slowdown," he asserted, noting that Chinese authorities are now resolutely focused on addressing the country's rising debt levels which has seen national debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) soar from 152 percent in 2007 to 257 percent at the end of last year.