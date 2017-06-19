Fed speeches, politics set to take focus on Wall Street

In the morning, New York Fed President William Dudley is set to meet with local business leaders at a roundtable breakfast meeting in Plattsburgh, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be at the Money Marketeers of New York University on Monday evening, where he is expected to talk about current economic conditions and monetary policy.

Elsewhere, U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis will be in Brussels on Monday, where he is expected to help set out a structure for the negotiations going forward, when it comes to the U.K. exiting the European Union.

The Brexit talks come less than two weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party lost their parliamentary majority, and put the future of British politics into greater doubt. Consequently, traders will be paying close attention to sterling during Monday's trade, as it reacts to news out of Brussels.

Investors will also be on the lookout for any news out of the White House, as the U.S. President meets with the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela.

On the data front, no major economic releases or earnings are due out on Monday, however two bills auctions will be taking place.