Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein details why he started speaking out on Twitter

When it comes to his recent Twitter use, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein says he has always commented on hot-button issues where banks like his had a say.

"I commented on immigration, I commented on LGBT issues, I commented, obviously, on the environment more recently, spending on infrastructure," Blankfein told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday. "It has to fall in, for my mind, in one of a couple of categories. Either it's something that's kind of in our wheelhouse of expertise. So I commented it would be very, very bad to let the U.S. government default – that's in our wheelhouse. Before Twitter, I did those things by press release. The other thing I'll comment on is when things really affect the ability of our people to be who they are and to do their job and to be effective as professionals."

In his first-ever tweet on June 1, Blankfein commented on President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement:

Since then, Blankfein tweeted about a recent trip to China, saying the United States needs to invest in infrastructure to "keep up" with China's progress, congratulated General Electric's outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt on his record, and promoted bipartisan political collaboration.

