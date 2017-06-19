Goldman: Investors looking to beat the calmest market in 50 years are doing it wrong

Stock markets are as calm as they've been in five decades, despite uncertainty over the direction of federal tax and health care reform and infrastructure spending. But that doesn't mean investors have to fear treading in even as major indexes -- and high profile stocks -- hit records.

Goldman Sachs's Chief U.S. Equity Strategist, David Kostin, has updated the bank's list of stocks that can maximize returns in a low-volatility market, removing tech giants Facebook and Alphabet from the list and replacing them with a number of new stocks including Autozone, Discover Financial Services, Dollar Tree, HP Inc. and Intel.

A widely watched number called the VIX, which is an options-based measure of how much it would cost to protect a stock portfolio from a market decline in the near future, remains near record lows. The S&P 500 volatility in the last six months ranked in the first percentile going back as far as 1966, according to the June 16 research note. And the numbers looking ahead one month to five years suggest it's not likely to budge much, the bank said.

Investors have embraced funds that aim to minimize volatility in the last few years, but Goldman asks if that is the right goal in a low volatility market. "Fund managers should seek to maximize prospective risk-adjusted returns rather than minimize realized volatility," the research note said

Investors looking to maximize returns should focus on stocks that have a high Sharpe ratio, a calculation that compares the performance of a stock to the return on a relatively risk-free investment such as a government bond. It helps an investor judge whether the return on the stock is greater than the additional risk taken to generate that return.

Goldman's list is a rundown of stocks that generate high Sharpe ratios. It makes a new list every six months. So far this year, stocks on the list have outperformed the S&P 500, 12 percent versus 10 percent, Goldman notes, and since 1999 the strategy has beaten the S&P 500 in the semi-annual periods 71 percent of the time.

Shares of Autozone and Discover Financial have declined year to date but each has a Sharpe ratio of 1.0 or more, a threshold that is generally seen as a good indicator. Shares of Anadarko Petroleum, which is also mentioned, have sold off this year, but have a ratio of expected return to implied volatility of 2.1, the highest on Goldman's list.

Goldman said the median stock on its new list had three times the expected risk-adjusted return of the median S&P 500 stock. The firm said consensus expects 21 percent upside for this group of stocks versus 6 percent for the median S&P 500 stock.

.