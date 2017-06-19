Kushner: We are here to improve the lives of citizens 1 Hour Ago | 05:21

With the government still using floppy disks and checking for Y2K compliance, the private sector's creativity will help move the Trump administration past the turn of the century, presidential advisor Jared Kushner said Monday.

Major technology executives met with Kushner to gather ideas for modernizing the government. Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, helps lead the White House Office of American Innovation, which he said aims to bring "business sensibility" to the government.

"We will unleash the creativity of the private sector to provide citizen services in a way that has never happened before," Kushner said.