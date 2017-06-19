    ×

    Paris Airshow 2017

    Lockheed Martin agrees with Trump that defense budget dollars should be spent wisely

    • President Donald Trump and Lockheed Martin both understand the importance of delivering value for money for American taxpayers, CEO Marillyn Hewson told CNBC on Monday.
    • Lockheed Martin is reportedly in the final stages of reaching a deal worth $37 billion to sell 440 F-35 fighter jets to 11 countries, including the U.S.
    • F-35 jet set to make its debut at the Paris Air Show this week.
    Lockheed Martin CEO: Global security threat escalating
    Lockheed Martin CEO: Global security threat escalating   

    President Donald Trump and Lockheed Martin Corp are both on the same page when it comes to defense spending and delivering value for money for U.S. taxpayers, CEO Marillyn Hewson told CNBC on Monday.

    In December, President-elect Trump tweeted criticism of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet program, saying the cost was "out of control". The company's market value subsequently fell by around $4 billion.

    "I think what President Trump was trying to communicate to the American citizens is that he is going to increase defense spending and he wants to make sure that he spends those dollars wisely… We certainly agree with that," Lockheed's Hewson told CNBC on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

    Lockheed Martin is in the final stages of negotiating a deal worth approximately $37 billion to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 countries, including the U.S, according to a Reuters report.

    Hewson said that while global security threats continued to increase, the Maryland-based defense contractor remained on course to deliver around 160 jets every year.

    The Paris Air Show is set to see Lockheed Martin's stealthy F-35 jet for the first time this week.

    US military plans to order 2,400 F-35's
    US military plans to order 2,400 F-35's   

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LMT
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...