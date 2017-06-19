Why Trump and donors on both sides care so much about a House election in Georgia

Record money has poured into the Georgia special congressional election, widely seen as a test of whether Democrats can flip Republican-leaning seats in the President Donald Trump era.

Tuesday's vote in Georgia's 6th District for the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price pits Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional aide, against Republican Karen Handel, 55, the former Georgia secretary of state. It has drawn national attention, and cash has followed.

The two campaigns and outside groups supporting and opposing them shelled out at least $36 million as of May 31. The election has easily set a record for spending in a House race, according to NBC News.

Democrats aim to leverage Trump's dismal approval rating and opposition to the Republican health-care bill into winning Republican seats and potentially taking control of the House in 2018. The GOP has won both special elections so far for red seats vacated by Trump nominees, despite Democrats performing better in those districts than they did last year.