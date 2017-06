It's great if you're upstairs and curious who's at the door. Is it a neighbor complaining about your overgrown grass again? Or maybe the UPS guy you've been waiting for all day.

The new model offers improved visibility at night, so you easier see who's ringing your doorbell after the sun sets, and support for sharper video. It also has a new battery that can be removed for recharging, preventing the need to hard wire the doorbell or any fears that the battery will die.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 launches today and costs $199.