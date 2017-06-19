United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes told CNBC Monday that despite already experiencing a difficult situation with the new administration, President Donald Trump stands out from his predecessors because he listens to the company.

"The Indianapolis situation was difficult … I think we came to an agreement with the new Trump administration in terms of saving 800 jobs and keeping the plant open and we have kept that commitment. Unfortunately we have also continued to remove some jobs out as we had expected to do," Hayes said on the sidelines of the International Paris Air Show.

United Technologies is the parent company of furnace and air conditioner maker Carrier, which was under fire by Trump on the campaign trail because of its plans to move some manufacturing operations to Mexico from Indiana. Trump used Carrier as an example to highlight the decline of manufacturing in America.



Ultimately, United Technologies agreed to receive $7 million in tax credits from the State of Indiana, issued at $700,000 per year for 10 years. Carrier also agreed to invest approximately $16 million in its Indiana facilities, and keep around 1,000 people employed in Indianapolis.



"(The White House) will actually listen and take our advice and take our input and that's something we haven't seen in a while," he added.

Meantime, United Technologies is set to increase its aircraft engine production to around 400 engines this year, up from 140 last year. Hayes said that having recently experienced a few "teething problems" with the engines, they now work exactly as had been intended.

— CNBC's Abigail Stevenson contributed to this report

