Why this Wall Street trader bailed on GE

After buying General Electric one year ago the CEO of investment firm Ritholz Wealth Management has thrown in the towel.

Brown, one of the Halftime Report traders, says "the market is breaking out, hundreds of stocks are showing real movement. I don't have time for this."

GE announced last week that CEO Jeff Immelt was leaving the company, to be succeeded by the head of the company's healthcare unit, John Flannery. After Flannery was named CEO, the stock rallied but has since dropped. It is only up slightly more than one percent since Immelt's resignation.