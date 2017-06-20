Google now shows job postings in its search results

Google began showing job posts in search results on Tuesday from sites such as Monster and LinkedIn.

In the U.S. on desktop and mobile, when a user searches for "jobs near me" or something similar, results will surface from a number of different websites.

Users are able to filter jobs by a number of different criteria and there will be reviews and ratings of the employer from trusted sites next to a description of the role. If you are signed in to Google, you can also see how long your commute would be from home.

"With this new experience, we aim to connect Americans to job opportunities across the U.S., so no matter who you are or what kind of job you're looking for, you can find job postings that match your needs," Nick Zakrasek, product manager at Google, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google has also built in an alert feature that sends notifications when a new job is posted. The search results use a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning to sift through, categorize, and then throw up the jobs postings from all the different sites.