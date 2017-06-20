IBM CEO Ginni Rometty responds to Warren Buffett selling IBM shares   

IBM's stock took a major hit when billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he sold about a third of his IBM shares, but CEO Ginni Rometty seemed unfazed when asked about his move.

"We've traded publicly [for] 100 years out there," she told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Tuesday. "And the trick to being a company in tech, which is a viciously competitive environment, that's absolutely right, is you've got to keep reinventing. And what IBM is for is for someone who values high value as a company."

At the time of his sale, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO cited "pretty tough competition" and a changing playing field.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying ... I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett told CNBC.

Watch the full segment here: