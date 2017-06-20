Oil prices are tumbling more than 2% toward $43 a barrel right now

Oil on its way below $40 as glut grows: Expert 1 Hour Ago | 03:49

Oil prices continued to search for a bottom on Tuesday, falling more than 2 percent to fresh seven-month lows on signs of rising production in key parts of the world.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were last down $1.15, or 2.6 percent, at $43.05. WTI fell on Tuesday to the weakest intraday prices since Nov. 14, when the contract hit $42.20 a barrel.

Prices for WTI's August contract, which becomes the front-month tomorrow, were down $1.14, or 2.6 percent, at $43.29. Trading volume on Tuesday was concentrated in the August contract.

