    Oil prices are tumbling more than 2% toward $43 a barrel right now

    Oil on its way below $40 as glut grow: Expert
    Oil on its way below $40 as glut grows: Expert   

    Oil prices continued to search for a bottom on Tuesday, falling more than 2 percent to fresh seven-month lows on signs of rising production in key parts of the world.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were last down $1.15, or 2.6 percent, at $43.05. WTI fell on Tuesday to the weakest intraday prices since Nov. 14, when the contract hit $42.20 a barrel.

    Prices for WTI's August contract, which becomes the front-month tomorrow, were down $1.14, or 2.6 percent, at $43.29. Trading volume on Tuesday was concentrated in the August contract.

    U.S. WTI contract for August

    Prices took the fresh leg lower on new signs of rising output from Nigeria and Libya, the two OPEC members exempt from a deal to cut production.

    Output from the 14-member exporter group ticked higher in May due to rising production in Nigeria, Libya and Iraq, raising concerns about OPEC's effort to shrink global stockpiles of crude oil.

    Libya's oil production rose more than 50,000 barrels per day to 885,000 bpd, a Libyan source told Reuters. Meanwhile, exports of Nigeria's benchmark Bonny Light crude oil are set to rise by 62,000 bpd in August, Reuters reported.

    — Reuters contributed to this story.

