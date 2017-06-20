Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital for $5 billion

Parexel International, a global bio-pharmaceutical services provider, will be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The private equity firm was said to be nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Parexel confirmed it will be acquired by Pamplona for $88.10 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $5 billion, which includes the pharmaceutical company's net debt.

This purchase price represents a nearly 28 percent premium to Parexel's closing stock price on May 5, the last trading day prior to published market speculation on the deal going through.

Shares of Parexel closed Monday at $83.92 apiece.

