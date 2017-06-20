House Speaker Paul Ryan will warn Tuesday against watering down the sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax code he laid out a year ago and call on Washington to enact permanent reforms before the end of the year, according to a spokesperson.
The speech is intended to mark the start of Ryan's concerted campaign for what an aide called the "crown jewel" of the GOP agenda amid the turmoil engulfing the White House and growing skepticism of lawmakers' ability to reach consensus on the details of a plan. His office said the speaker, often deemed a policy wonk, would not delve into the weeds or defend the controversial border adjustment tax. Instead, he will focus on framing reform as the key to bolstering economic growth and restoring confidence among households and businesses.
"We are going to get this done in 2017. We need to get this done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment slip," Ryan's prepared remarks said. "Transformational tax reform can be done, and we are moving forward. Full speed ahead."
Ryan is slated to deliver his remarks in Washington at a conference held by the National Association of Manufacturers. Among the principles he is expected to outline: permanent rather than temporary changes and comprehensive reform for both individuals and businesses.
He will also push for adoption of a territorial tax system for multinational corporations. Currently, the United States is one of only a handful of countries that tax businesses on worldwide earnings once they are brought back into the country — encouraging companies to shift their headquarters and profits overseas.
"We are actually unique in the world in the way we discourage capital from coming back to America and how we incentivize off-shoring jobs," Ryan said in his prepared speech. "This is not the kind of exceptionalism we should aspire to…We must think differently, so that once again we make things here and export them around the world."
The tax plan Ryan unveiled a year ago tried to address that problem by allowing companies to deduct the cost of goods made in America. The measure, which became known as the border adjustment tax, would have raised the cost of imports but lowered the cost of exports, and it faced stiff opposition from retailers.
On Tuesday, Ryan is expected to concede that his plan lacks support within the White House. But he will double down on the need to move to a territorial system.
"While acknowledging that the particular mechanism must be sorted out with the administration, he will argue that we must fix the current incentive for American countries to move abroad, make things overseas and then sell them back into America — which costs us jobs," a spokesperson said.
Since Republicans took control of Washington, however, the hurdles to tax reform have grown higher. Lawmakers are still mired in debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. They must vote on that bill before they can move on to approving a 2018 budget that would open the door to tackling tax reform. In addition, lawmakers are facing a September deadline for raising the nation's borrowing limit, which is another potentially bruising and time-consuming fight.
But the biggest obstacle of all could prove to be the White House, which has been engulfed by investigations into senior officials' ties to Russia that have consumed Washington.
"Political setbacks, a lack of consensus on policy priorities, the distraction of fiscal deadlines, and the prolonged consideration of health legislation have delayed consideration of tax reform and diminished expectations of major policy changes more generally," a Goldman Sachs note earlier this month said.
Still, the investment bank remained optimistic about the potential for a tax package to be enacted, though likely not this year. Goldman Sachs also downgraded its estimate for the size of any tax cuts to $1 trillion over the next decade. IHS Markit also dialed back its expectations this month for how far Republicans will cut the corporate tax rate: from 20 percent as Ryan has proposed to 25 percent.
"If the current political turmoil were to escalate into a full-blown crisis, then the chances of any tax stimulus or reforms being implemented would diminish considerably," IHS Markit chief economist Nariman Behravesh wrote in a research note.
The White House is also working on a more detailed tax proposal than the one-page outline unveiled in April. On Monday, senior administration staff emphasized during a meeting with the financial services industry that they intended to unveil their plan in late summer or early fall, according to two people familiar with the discussions. Ryan and other members of Republican leadership have met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn three times to discuss the framework.