The speech is intended to mark the start of Ryan's concerted campaign for what an aide called the "crown jewel" of the GOP agenda amid the turmoil engulfing the White House and growing skepticism of lawmakers' ability to reach consensus on the details of a plan. His office said the speaker, often deemed a policy wonk, would not delve into the weeds or defend the controversial border adjustment tax. Instead, he will focus on framing reform as the key to bolstering economic growth and restoring confidence among households and businesses.

"We are going to get this done in 2017. We need to get this done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment slip," Ryan's prepared remarks said. "Transformational tax reform can be done, and we are moving forward. Full speed ahead."

Ryan is slated to deliver his remarks in Washington at a conference held by the National Association of Manufacturers. Among the principles he is expected to outline: permanent rather than temporary changes and comprehensive reform for both individuals and businesses.

He will also push for adoption of a territorial tax system for multinational corporations. Currently, the United States is one of only a handful of countries that tax businesses on worldwide earnings once they are brought back into the country — encouraging companies to shift their headquarters and profits overseas.

"We are actually unique in the world in the way we discourage capital from coming back to America and how we incentivize off-shoring jobs," Ryan said in his prepared speech. "This is not the kind of exceptionalism we should aspire to…We must think differently, so that once again we make things here and export them around the world."

The tax plan Ryan unveiled a year ago tried to address that problem by allowing companies to deduct the cost of goods made in America. The measure, which became known as the border adjustment tax, would have raised the cost of imports but lowered the cost of exports, and it faced stiff opposition from retailers.

On Tuesday, Ryan is expected to concede that his plan lacks support within the White House. But he will double down on the need to move to a territorial system.