Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Amazon's Bezos had 'really good ideas' for Trump administration

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who attended the White House's tech summit, brought "really good ideas" for the Trump administration to consider, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday.



Mnuchin refused to answer questions about whether candidate Donald Trump's animosity toward Bezos during the 2016 president campaign would influence the administration's stance on Amazon's recently announced $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods Market.



The Treasury secretary said in a "Squawk Box" interview: "It's not for us to comment on the deal one way or another." But he said Bezos has "a lot of really good ideas for the administration."



Bezos was among the business leaders meeting at the White House on Monday as Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner begins a process aimed at modernizing government operations under the auspices of White House Office of American Innovation.

"We had an amazing day yesterday with tech leaders showing us and helping us [on] how we can move government into the next century, whether it's cybersecurity, whether it's updating our aged infrastructure. We've underinvested in technology for too long," Mnuchin told CNBC.