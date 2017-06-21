6 questions to ask yourself if you think you want to go to law school

The biggest mistake people make is going for no good reason or for the wrong reasons, says Hosid. So if it's because you think it looks fun or you want to be rich, you might want to think again.

A surprising number of people want to go to law school because they love "Law & Order," says Hosid, but "being a lawyer is nothing like what you see on TV." In fact, it can take lawyers years to even set foot in a court room or get a cushy job like in-house counsel.

Similarly, the idea that being a lawyer will make you rich is off-base, says Hosid. "There are actually a lot, a lot, a lot of jobs that … don't make a lot of money," she says. According to U.S. News & World Report, the median private sector salary was $68,300, and the median public sector salary was $52,000 among J.D. recipients in the class of 2015 at ranked law schools. Only 35 law schools of the 197 ranked reported median private sector salaries in the six figures.