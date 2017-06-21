Adobe CEO: Microsoft partnership will automate sales, marketing with AI   

For example, Adobe's Experience Cloud, which helps brands manage customer interactions and advertising, processes 100 trillion transactions every year.

Narayen said the data gathered from those transactions will in turn feed into Adobe Sensei, which will do things like transform paper documents into editable digital files, create predictive models, and change expressions in photographs with a few clicks.

"It's a way to really bring creativity to the masses. And it's a way to enable everybody to be a creator," Narayen said. "We partner with great companies like Nvidia who are able to process this in real time, but it's all the magic that's created by our product folks."

All this ties in to what Narayen dubbed Adobe's two tailwinds that helped the software giant deliver better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday: individual creativity and a changing business landscape.

"People want to create and businesses want to transform, and we are mission-critical to both of them. We are driving tremendous innovation and executing," Narayen said.

And whether that execution is proven by 49 percent growth in Adobe's Premiere Pro video editing platform or an 86 percent jump in recurring revenues, Narayen said knowing what creators want is the key to Adobe's success.

"I think using the right lens and unleashing innovation on our product development, that's how we do it," the CEO said. "If you're a creative professional, we're just as mission-critical as a Bloomberg terminal might be for somebody in the financial community. And on the enterprise side, when small and medium businesses want to create an online digital presence, and they want to have commerce as part of their future, they use us to enable themselves to have this online presence."

When Cramer asked whether Narayen communicated these sentiments to President Donald Trump at Monday's technology council meeting at the White House, the CEO responded diplomatically.

"Design and aesthetics have never been more important, and I think as it relates to modernizing government, all businesses are transforming so that the customer experience is front and center. There's no reason why the government shouldn't do exactly the same," Narayen said.

The Adobe chief added that when it came to the meeting's central topics, modernizing the government and enhancing the skills of the U.S. workforce, he emphasized STEAM over STEM, the well known acronym for the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, adding arts to the mix as an equally important skill set to master.

With regards to job creation, Narayen issued somewhat of a warning to the country's leaders, urging them to remain focused on the matter.

"If you're not careful, I think it impacts the competitiveness of our country vis-à-vis some of these other countries," the CEO said.

