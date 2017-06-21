Argentina misses out on MSCI upgrade but pins hopes on its century-bond sale

Argentina's recent foray into the global bond market with a 100-year U.S.-dollar bond has a number of market analysts debating whether this is a good move from a country that is still reeling from past defaults.

The country recently sold $2.75 billion of a 100-year bond on Monday, just a year after emerging from its latest-default, according to the government.

Finance Minister Luis Caputo stated that the deal's success highlighted how Argentina has regained market credibility and confidence, noting that the issue also was "prudent" as it was taking advantage of the low yield environment and balancing the country's debt profile.

Caputo further suggested that having raised its $10 billion initial target for 2017, Argentina is now expected to seek currency diversification, potentially including euro, Swiss franc or yen funding. Its overall target for the year will be increased to $12.75 billion, according to Caputo.