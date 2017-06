Japanese equities looked set to dip.

Nikkei futures in Chicago were off by 0.07 percent at 20,125 and Osaka futures shed 0.14 percent to trade at 20,110. Both were lower than the Nikkei 225's Wednesday close of 20,138.79.

Australian SPI futures sank 0.77 percent to trade at 5,622 against the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,665.721.

On Wall Street, equities ended mostly lower as energy stocks remained under pressure due to low oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.27 percent or 57.11 points to close at 21,410.03 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.06 percent or 1.42 points to end at 2,435.61. The Nasdaq rose 0.74 percent or 45.92 points to close at 6,233.95.