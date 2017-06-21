Venture capitalist Bill Gurley, a critic of ousted Uber CEO, to leave Uber's board

Bill Gurley, an outspoken venture capitalist at Benchmark, is in talks to leave Uber's board, a source told CNBC.

Benchmark partner Matt Cohler will replace Gurley effective immediately, a source said. Bloomberg and The New York Times previously reported the news.

Gurley was reportedly instrumental in the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick this week, although on Twitter Gurley noted that Kalanick will go down in history for his lasting impact as an entrepreneur. In February, it poured $11 million into the company at a $60 million valuation, according to Crunchbase data.

Gurley has been an advocate of thoughtful spending and public market accountability on his blog, "Above the Crowd," a sharp contrast to Uber's position as one of the most highly valued private start-ups. Gurley has also been skeptical that one of Uber's main business strategies, self-driving cars, could be feasible in the next two decades.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Gurley was guiding Uber behind the scenes as it dealt with widespread fallout from allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment.

— with reporting by CNBC's Sally Shin and Arjun Kharpal