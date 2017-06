"To boil it down, it comes down to valuation and momentum," said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. "I think a lot of investors are dusting off the old biotech handbook and looking at these names once again."

Health care has been a closely watched sector of the market as the White House and the Republican-majority Congress attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. Next week, the Senate is expected to vote on a health-care reform bill.

"The Senate will soon have a chance to turn the page on this failed law," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. "We have to act, and we are."

—CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed to this report.