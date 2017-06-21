Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants city to have a zero emission transport system by 2050

The Mayor of London has laid out ambitious, sweeping plans to transform the city's transport system.

The publication of Sadiq Khan's draft Transport Strategy includes a wide range of proposals, from ensuring the city's entire transport system is zero emission by the year 2050 to making the city's sprawling bus network fully zero emission by 2037.

Other aims include cutting car journeys by three million each day and the target of 80 percent of journeys being made by cycling, walking or public transport by 2041.

"We simply cannot afford to take the same old approach to travel as our growing population puts increasing pressure on our network," Khan said in a statement.

The mayor added that the long term vision he was setting out put "walking, cycling and zero-emission public transport right at the heart of our day-to-day lives."

"Only by focusing on active travel, providing efficient zero-emission transport and reducing our dependency on cars, can we improve the health of Londoners, support economic growth, deliver homes and jobs, and make our city an even better place to live," Khan went on to state.

Paul Morozzo, a clean air campaigner at Greenpeace, welcomed the plans. "Investing in public transport, walking and cycling is crucial to solving the air pollution problem effectively," he said.

"We also look forward to the Mayor's initiatives in the short term, which will improve air quality by helping to phase out the diesel vehicles responsible for much of the roadside pollution blighting our city and expanding the ultra-low emissions zone," he added.

London is the latest in a line of major world cities seeking to boost its green credentials. Last December, for example, the mayors of four major cities – Mexico City, Madrid, Paris and Athens – pledged to ban diesel vehicles from their streets by 2025.