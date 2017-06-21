US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on eliminating the estate tax Monday, 1 May 2017 | 11:54 AM ET | 01:39

Sunshine and proximity to golf courses shouldn't be the only drivers of where you spend your golden years. Taxes matter as well.

While no one state has it all in terms of favorable levies, Alaska comes close because it has no income, statewide sales or estate taxes. Municipalities within the state do assess sales and property taxes.

"Typically the case is that you have to make up the revenue somewhere," said Morgan Scarboro, policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. "For instance, Florida leans heavily on the state sales tax."