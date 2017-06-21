Sibling money fights are rare, but there's a common cause: Parents

"The majority of siblings, about two-thirds, say they are talking about money," said Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy for Ameriprise Financial. "They're having conversations about money, and they're going pretty smoothly."
The firm polled 2,700 adults in late 2016 for its Family Wealth Checkup, polling respondents age 25 to 70 with at least $25,000 of investable assets. For the siblings report, it focused on the subset of 1,900 respondents who said they have a sibling.
When siblings do fight about money, Ameriprise found, parents are at the center of the conflict 68 percent of the time. Some of the most-cited issues include how parents provide financial support to adult children during their lifetime or divide inheritance in death, and differences in financial support that adult siblings provide to an aging parent.