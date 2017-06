I can see why this might be appealing to Snapchat users who might want to tune in to peek at a live event, like a concert or to see what's happening during a disaster.

On the other hand, I'm not quite sure what this does that other options like Periscope or Facebook's live videos don't offer. In this case, it seems like Snapchat is the one lagging behind other companies.

Perhaps Snapchat's plan is to keep its users inside the app instead of relying on those services, though.