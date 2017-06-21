    ×

    Trading Nation

    The burning question for energy stocks

    Energy and jobless claims: Here's what could drive the market Thursday
    Energy and jobless claims: Here's what could drive the market Thursday   

    On a day in which crude oil fell to fresh lows, here's what S&P Global portfolio manager Erin Gibbs will be watching for.

    1. Oil's slip

    The oil decline continues. Amid fresh supply worries, crude oil futures fell to $42.05 per barrel on Wednesday, their lowest level since August of 2016. That decline sent the popular XLE energy sector ETF to its lowest level in more than a year.

    "Despite promises of lowering production and inventory, we haven't seen those come to fruition," Gibbs pointed out Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "I'm watching if the energy sector can remain stable despite oil dropping below 45 dollars."

    2. Weekly jobless claims

    With the economy at what many are calling full employment, Gibbs will closely watch the weekly jobless claims number that is set to be released on Thursday morning.

    "We've seen upward claims revisions for the last three weeks," Gibbs observed. "I'll be looking to see if jobless claims are revised up yet again, and if there is continued upward trend in the four-week moving average."

    3. Leading Indicators

    The Leading Indicator index released by the Conference Board could show signs of increasing economic bloom.

    "The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index increased both in April and March. Another increase for May might indicate that US GDP growth could recover for Q2 after a weak Q1," Gibbs said.

    Recently, housing data and workweek hours have been "weak spots," she added.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...