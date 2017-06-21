Trump meeting tomorrow will include these companies focused on drones and 5G wireless

Tech entrepreneurs and venture investors are heading to the White House tomorrow to meet with government officials, and the President, to discuss the potential impact of emerging technologies on industrial workers in the U.S.

The meeting was organized by the Office of Science and Technology Policy, now led by Deputy CTO Michael Kratsios, formerly chief of staff for billionaire investor and PayPal founder Peter Thiel. President Trump has yet to appoint a Science Advisor to run the OSTP.

Executives and investors from some 25 companies are slated to attend, alongside Kratsios and Trump's chief economic adviser Gary D. Cohn. The companies are working on super-fast 5G internet, and drone-related technologies.

CNBC has learned that these start-ups plan to participate:

AirMap (Ben Marcus, CEO)

Airspace

Kespry (George Mathew, CEO)

Measure (Brandon Torres Declet, CEO)

PrecisionHawk

Larger corporations expected to attend include:

AT&T (Randall Stephenson, CEO)

CenturyLink (Glen Post, CEO and Aamir Hussain, CTO)

GE (Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO)

Honeywell (David Cote, CEO)

Microsoft (EVP, Peggy Johnson)

Sprint (Marcel Claure, CEO)

Verizon (J ohn G. Stratton, EVP & President of Customer and Product Operations, and Craig Silliman, EVP Public Policy & General Counsel)

Also participating in the meeting are financial organizations:

Lightspeed Venture Partners (founder Barry Eggers)

New Enterprise Associates

Nasdaq, and others.

AirMap CEO Ben Marcus said he's hoping to urge regulators to move more quickly to establish rules allowing drones to be used commercially in the U.S.