The future of Uber as its CEO steps down 5 Hours Ago | 02:20

Uber's prospect of executing an initial public offering (IPO) remains "extremely good" despite CEO Travis Kalanick resigning and management changes, a top Deutsche Bank corporate banking executive told CNBC on Wednesday.

Kalanick resigned on Tuesday after investors demanded he step aside amid a number of controversies at the ride-hailing service.

The outgoing CEO has consistently said that there would be no IPO for Uber soon. Still, as investors look at an exit for the near $70 billion business, an IPO will surely be in their minds. Despite management changes and the resignation of Kalanick, Uber could still see good demand when it goes public, according to one analyst.

"I think that the prospects of executing an IPO remain extremely good," Alasdair Warren, head of the corporate and investment bank for EMEA at Deutsche Bank, told CNBC in a TV interview on Wednesday.