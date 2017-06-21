UK government announces $44.42 million funding for 'innovative clean energy projects'

The U.K. government has announced £35 million ($44.42 million) in funding for two clean energy projects as part of a wider program that aims to support innovation across the country's energy sector.

The investment will see £10 million used to sponsor the second phase of work by the Energy Systems Catapult on a Smart Systems and Heat Programme. The government said this program would help to bring down the cost of energy bills and support low-carbon heating projects in the U.K.

In addition, the government said that £25 million would be invested in, among other things, the development of a "range of innovative hydrogen appliances such as boilers and cookers." The potential use of hydrogen gas for heating would also be looked at.

In a statement on Tuesday Claire Perry, minister of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said the U.K. government was committed to "leading the world in delivering clean energy technology."

"Our aim is for the U.K. to be a global leader in innovation, science and research," she added.