Watch: Alibaba founder Jack Ma, UPS CEO David Abney and Martha Stewart share tips for small businesses

Alibaba is highlighting the opportunities for American small businesses in China this week with a conference called Gateway '17 in Detroit.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, UPS CEO David Abney and home goods icon Martha Stewart are among the featured guests at the conference on Wednesday, when speakers are expected to focus on topics like customer loyalty and globalization.

Ma said earlier this year that he hoped e-commerce ecosystem Alibaba would eventually grow to support 1 million U.S. workers. Fresh food and cosmetics are some of the American exports that Alibaba is highlighting at the conference.