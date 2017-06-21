    ×

    Watch Trump hold campaign-style rally in Iowa

    President Donald Trump returns to his comfort zone Wednesday night with a campaign-style rally in Iowa.

    At the raucous events, Trump often riffs on the events of the day or lambastes his political opponents or the news media. The showman president is facing pressure in Washington as he faces a reported investigation into whether he attempted to impede the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    In Iowa, Trump will likely address his electoral win in the state last year, Republican victories in two special congressional elections Wednesday and the GOP effort to replace the Affordable Care Act.

