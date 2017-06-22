After-hours buzz: SONC, BBY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Sonic slipped more than 7 percent during after-hours trading following the company's third-quarter revenue miss and disappointing guidance. The fast-food chain reported EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $124 million while the Street expected EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $126 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company reported that it continues to see EPS decline 2-5 percent this year, compared to analysts' guidance of a 2.9 percent decline.

Bed, Bath and Beyond shares tanked more than 12 percent during extended trading after the company disappointed in earnings and revenue. The home decor chain reported earnings of 53 cents on revenue of $2.74 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 66 cents on revenue of $2.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum dipped more than 2 percent during after-hours following a downgrade by Seaport Global Securities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. Seaport also changed its price target for the company from $18 to $7.