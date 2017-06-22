AT&T CEO Stephenson: We will invest $22 billion in the US this year if ...

AT&T is on pace to invest around $22 billion in the United States this year, CEO Randall Stephenson told CNBC on Thursday.

Stephenson is among the tech leaders heading to the White House later Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the potential impact of emerging technologies on U.S. industrial workers.

Ahead of the tech meeting, Stephenson told "Squawk Box" the company will increase its capital investments if Trump delivers on tax reform by the end of the year.

"I don't think we're unique. I think you would see this happen across all industries, and with every player in our industry," he said.

The Trump administration has released little detail on tax. Its one-page outline includes a cut in the corporate tax rate and a "one-time tax" on the trillions of dollars held by corporations overseas.