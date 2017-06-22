Cramer: This market is scared of Amazon, and it's fighting back   

In a market that has plenty to worry about, whether it be the Senate health care bill, retail's demise, or impending deflation, Jim Cramer says it is preoccupied by one thing only: Amazon.

"I think the undercurrent, or I should say the undertow, of Amazon, is such a dominant threat to so many consumer-related sectors in a consumer-driven economy that it's sinking whole swaths of stock once again," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer said analysts and companies alike are waking up to Amazon's far reach, from its Web Services platform to its consumer-oriented online interface.

"Something's happening now. Something ... no one seems to be noticing, and that's the characterization seeping in that Amazon, loved by consumers, might end up being viewed as the evil empire," Cramer said.

Since the e-commerce giant announced its bid for high-end grocer Whole Foods and its new Prime Wardrobe offering, which will let customers try clothes on before purchasing them, that characterization has grown to a full backlash.

Watch the full segment here: