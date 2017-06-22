Enough GOP senators to block Obamacare replacement will announce opposition: NBC News, citing source

At least three Republican senators — enough to thwart a majority vote — will announce opposition to the Senate Obamacare replacement plan, according to NBC News' Chuck Todd, who cited a "solid source."

It is not clear who those senators are. It also does not guarantee that those lawmakers will remain opposed to the plan as discussions progress and potential amendments are made.

The Senate on Thursday morning released a draft of its tightly-held Obamacare replacement bill. The plan would repeal Obamacare taxes, restructure subsidies to insurance customers that are based on their incomes, and phase out Medicaid's expansion program.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, one of the conservatives considered a possible "no" vote on the plan, told NBC News that "it looks like we're keeping Obamacare and not repealing it." Asked if he was going to vote "no," he said to wait for a statement he would release later in the day.

The House was able to win over skeptical lawmakers with last-second amendments to its health-care plan that passed in May.