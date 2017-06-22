Ethereum crashed from $319 to 10 cents in seconds on one exchange after ‘multimillion dollar’ trade

The price of ethereum crashed as low as 10 cents from around $319 in about a second on the GDAX cryptocurrency exchange on Wednesday, which is being blamed on a "multimillion dollar market sell" order.

Ethereum is an alternative digital currency to bitcoin and had been trading as high as $352 on Wednesday.

Adam White, the vice president of GDAX which is run by U.S. firm Coinbase, posted on the exchange's blog, outlining what took place at around 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday. According to White, the multimillion dollar market sell order resulted in a number of orders being filled from $317.81 to $224.48.

As the price continued to fall, another 800 stop loss orders and margin funding liquidations caused ethereum to trade as low as 10 cents.

A stop loss order is a trade that is executed automatically once a security – in this case ethereum – hits a particular price. Margin funding is essentially trading with borrowed funds. Liquidation is when these positions are closed automatically in order to prevent further losses. The knock-on selling effect caused the flash crash on GDAX.

The chart below is a screenshot of the GDAX price showing the high and low price.