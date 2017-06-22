Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop under fire after sharing phony information

Goop, actress Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, removed a claim about a brand it was promoting after NASA debunked it.

Gizmodo first reported on the Goop-NASA situation.

A blog post on Goop raved about Body Vibes, wearable stickers that "optimize brain and body function" by emitting a "bio-frequency that resonates with the body's natural energy field," according to Body Vibes' website.

Goop's post said Body Vibes are "made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear." Gizmodo contacted NASA, and a spokesman debunked the claim, saying it does "not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits."

Gizmodo reached out to Goop seeking a response to NASA's statement. Goop told Gizmodo it would remove the claim from the blog post, which it did. The rest of the glowing post remains intact.

Gizmodo also reached out to Body Vibes asking for peer-reviewed studies on the effectiveness of its product. The company has yet to respond.

Read Gizmodo's full story here.