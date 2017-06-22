Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent. Subscription software reached more than $1 billion for the first time.

Oracle has been pushing hard in public cloud, aiming to compete with market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS). In May, Oracle said AT&T would move thousands of databases to its cloud.

However, the second-generation cloud infrastructure that Oracle announced in September is "currently a bare-bones 'minimum viable product,'" IT research group Gartner said in a major industry report last week. This marked the first year Oracle was included in the report.

In the fourth quarter, Oracle produced $208 million in cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) revenue, up 23 percent from the prior year. (Last quarter, CEO Safra Catz predicted IaaS revenue would increase by 25 percent to 29 percent.)

Revenue at AWS jumped 42 percent to $3.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter.

With respect to guidance, Oracle is predicting that it will deliver 59 to 61 cents in non-GAAP earnings per share and 4 percent to 6 percent revenue growth in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Analysts expected an average of 59 cents in earnings per share and 3.9 percent revenue growth for guidance, according to Thomson Reuters.

