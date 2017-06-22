Sears is shuttering 20 more stores

Sears Holdings is planning to shutter 20 more Sears stores in the U.S., in addition to the more than 200 closures that have already been announced, Business Insider reported Thursday.

Sears reportedly announced the latest round of closures to its store employees on Thursday, several workers told the online publication.

Some of the Sears locations on the updated list of stores being closed include those in Sarasota, Florida; Roseville, Michigan; Watchung, New Jersey and East Northport, New York, Business Insider said.

A Sears spokesman confirmed to CNBC the number of stores included in the report was accurate.

Sears announced its first round of store closures in January, and is headed down what many believe is a path toward filing for bankruptcy, as the retailer struggles to grow its sales.

Also on Thursday, Sears Canada, which was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012, announced it would be closing a quarter of its stores, or 59 locations, as part of a court-supervised restructuring.

