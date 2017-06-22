Harvard expert: This takes only 5 minutes and can make the difference in any negotiation

Whether you're negotiating a raise or a business deal, the process is far from simple. But a few small tweaks here and there can help you get what you want.

To help anyone improve their negotiation skills, Harvard Business School professor and author of "Negotiating the Impossible," Deepak Malhotra, offered 22 "quick fixes" while speaking to the audience at CNBC's iConic conference in June.

One such quick fix is specific to after the negotiation, says Malhotra: "Always send a follow up email."

It's an effective strategy for a few reasons, he tells the audience: "First, it allows you to make sure you're still on the same page — that what you thought you agreed to had actually been agreed to." And if you aren't on the same page, "it's better to know that now than later."