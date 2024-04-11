How writing a letter to your future self can help you set—and achieve—long-term goals, experts say

Creating and maintaining the kind of habits that will benefit you in the long-term can be a challenge. Just a month into 2024, 41% of Americans who'd made New Year's resolutions had kept just some or none of them at all, according to the Pew Research Center.

But there are practices that can help. Ari Wallach, executive director of Longpath, which helps foster long-term thinking in organizations and individuals, outlined a couple of practices for changing present-day behavior on a recent episode of the "Masters of Scale: Rapid Response" podcast.

One of them is to "write a letter to your future self," he told podcast host Bob Safian. "The research shows that it's not about receiving that letter but it's actually about writing that letter that changes how you think about yourself and your role in future shaping."

Mental health professionals agree that there's a benefit to this practice.

Writing a letter to your future self "helps people concentrate on their goals," says Gail Purvis, clinician in private practice and at Weill Cornell Medicine's department of psychiatry. That's because "putting pen to paper … emphasizes the importance of thinking about your future and what you want," she says.