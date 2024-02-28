ChatGPT can help you ace a job interview, says ex-Disney recruiter—here’s how: 'The questions were spot on'

Since its November 2022 release, ChatGPT has been expanding its mobile app capabilities. The app now allows you to input an image and start a conversation about it. It also enables you to speak to it out loud and get a vocal back-and-forth going. While the last feature can be used for activities like "a bedtime story for your family" or for settling "a dinner table debate," according to ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, if you're gearing up for a job interview, it can also let you do a mock interview. It's a tactic Simon Taylor, an ex-Disney recruiter and longtime HR executive, recommends trying. He himself recently used the app in such a way and found "that the questions were spot on." Here's how he recommends doing a mock interview with ChatGPT voice.

It's 'a very natural human voice'

Take the following steps to get the process going, Taylor says: "Paste the job description into ChatGPT." "Say, 'I want to conduct a mock interview based on this job description.'" "Select 'voice mode,' which is an interactive voice command aspect of the app where you can have back-and-forth conversations with ChatGPT." The idea is you're giving it the big picture information then activating voice mode to get that dialogue going, he says. "The voice on the other end is actually a very natural human voice," he says, so it shouldn't feel too awkward. DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job You can leave voice mode whenever you want, and even go the extra step of asking ChatGPT to critique your answers by typing in "evaluate my answers," he says.

'Practice makes perfect'